Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Has $266,000 Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE ROK traded up $1.89 on Friday, hitting $280.51. 792,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,796. The company has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.42. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.11 and a 12 month high of $348.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $293.90 and a 200-day moving average of $287.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 6,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.68, for a total transaction of $1,858,193.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,616,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,376 shares in the company, valued at $665,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,088,888. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.92.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

