Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,090 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 56.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 294.3% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.04. 6,426,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,941,935. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.48. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2359 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

