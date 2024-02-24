Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,575 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up about 0.6% of Profund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $10,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 107.9% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 331.4% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on ADI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,524.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,038 shares of company stock worth $7,020,999 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.11. 3,720,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,687,049. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.36. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $202.77. The company has a market cap of $94.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.83%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

