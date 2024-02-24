Asset Dedication LLC Sells 7,353 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Asset Dedication LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 51.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,353 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BIL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.71 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $91.21 and a 1-year high of $91.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.59.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

