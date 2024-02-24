Asset Dedication LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Asset Dedication LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

BATS EFAV opened at $69.92 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.18.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

