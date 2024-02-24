Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 28,908 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,908 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of WEC Energy Group worth $14,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 37,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 16,383 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 229,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,513,000 after acquiring an additional 22,898 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 132,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,692,000 after acquiring an additional 10,288 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 23,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 13.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 366,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,492,000 after buying an additional 44,604 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.8 %

WEC opened at $78.86 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.13 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.20 and a 200-day moving average of $82.55.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on WEC. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.17.

About WEC Energy Group

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

