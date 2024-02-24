Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 13.550-13.950 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 13.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.1 billion-$3.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.1 billion. Teleflex also updated its FY24 guidance to $13.55-$13.95 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised Teleflex from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Teleflex from $227.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $268.10.

Shares of TFX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $237.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,354. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $177.63 and a 1 year high of $276.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $248.05 and a 200 day moving average of $223.32. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.14.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.12. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.52 earnings per share. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 18.06%.

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total transaction of $3,109,621.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,905.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $6,570,038.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at $4,621,748.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $3,109,621.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,905.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter valued at about $455,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,268 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

