Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $17.70 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 306.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 420,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 317,374 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $17,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in Altria Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,401,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546,851 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Altria Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,564,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,150 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,456,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,271,000 after purchasing an additional 840,559 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,025,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,002,000 after buying an additional 1,192,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Altria Group stock opened at $41.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.73. The stock has a market cap of $72.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $48.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 243.71% and a net margin of 33.21%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.53%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 85.78%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

