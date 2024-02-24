Pegasus Partners Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,830 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of NIKE by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.24.

NIKE Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.63. 6,947,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,129,693. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.51 and its 200-day moving average is $104.18. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $128.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

