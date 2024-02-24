Pegasus Partners Ltd. Makes New Investment in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 102.5% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Lantheus by 60.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lantheus by 97.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

LNTH stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,232,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,956. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.53. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $100.85.

A number of research firms have commented on LNTH. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Lantheus from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered Lantheus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on Lantheus in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair cut Lantheus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.14.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

