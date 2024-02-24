DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,897 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $421,378,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 16,943.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,459,730 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $136,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,165 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,538,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 304.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,318,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $674,329,000 after purchasing an additional 992,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 287.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 846,632 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $98,362,000 after purchasing an additional 628,201 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Price Performance

DexCom stock opened at $116.26 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $139.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.89 and a 200-day moving average of $108.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.75, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 37,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $4,614,489.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,858,032.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $491,800.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,452,751.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 37,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $4,614,489.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,841 shares in the company, valued at $44,858,032.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,208,189 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on DXCM shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.64.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

