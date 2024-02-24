Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Boosts Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 60.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 222.0% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEP. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Guggenheim lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.73.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP stock opened at $82.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.16 and its 200 day moving average is $78.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $96.05.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.73%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

