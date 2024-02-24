Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Acquires 3,091 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in AON were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in AON by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in AON by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in AON by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 38,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in AON by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in AON by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,128. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,128. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lester B. Knight bought 50,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,463,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,532 shares of company stock valued at $19,237,425 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AON

AON Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $315.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $62.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $280.89 and a 1 year high of $347.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $301.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.76.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.