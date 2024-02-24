Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $2.14 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestcor Inc grew its position in shares of PayPal by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of PayPal by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

PayPal Stock Up 1.4 %

PYPL stock opened at $59.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $79.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.