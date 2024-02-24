PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Purchased by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $144.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.32 and a 12-month high of $152.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.30.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Redburn Atlantic cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.93.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

