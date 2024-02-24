Personal CFO Solutions LLC Invests $446,000 in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMN stock opened at $86.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.79. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $68.89 and a 12 month high of $91.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

