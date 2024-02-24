Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 46,238 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 395.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,926 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,238 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.08% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $3,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LPX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Insider Transactions at Louisiana-Pacific

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $221,971.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,165. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $221,971.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,165. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,340,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LPX shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Up 1.6 %

LPX stock opened at $71.51 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $79.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $658.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.45%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.