Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Makes New $2.23 Million Investment in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 338,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.62% of Carrols Restaurant Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atika Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 790,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 58,108 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,506,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,600,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 181.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 460,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 296,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth approximately $549,000. 29.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.55 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.55 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.87.

Carrols Restaurant Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:TAST opened at $9.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.40. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $9.54. The firm has a market cap of $514.48 million, a P/E ratio of 157.33 and a beta of 2.55.

Carrols Restaurant Group Profile

(Free Report)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.