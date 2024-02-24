Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires 842 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,863,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,975,816. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.46 and a 200-day moving average of $44.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $54.02.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

