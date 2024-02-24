Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Stock Price Up 7.7% on Earnings Beat

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) was up 7.7% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $9.45 and last traded at $9.34. Approximately 2,515,232 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 2,217,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.67.

The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 2,111.60% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bausch Health Companies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 64.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 24.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 116.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,350 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 14,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 14.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 82,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.85.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

Featured Stories

