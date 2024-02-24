Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,326 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Toast by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 8,181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TOST shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Toast from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Toast from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Toast from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Toast from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Shares of Toast stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,628,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,441,664. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.35 and a beta of 1.65. Toast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.30.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Toast had a negative return on equity of 22.19% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 390,856 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $6,671,911.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Toast news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 4,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $75,548.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,140.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 390,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $6,671,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 707,513 shares of company stock worth $12,292,808. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

