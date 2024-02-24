Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 2,743 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,743 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Travelers Companies worth $20,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Donnay Rowland sold 10,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $2,178,734.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,045 shares of company stock worth $23,391,963 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $220.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $223.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $203.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

