Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CF. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,244,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 521.1% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 45,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the third quarter worth about $787,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CF opened at $80.42 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $87.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.01 and a 200 day moving average of $79.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.01.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 18.44%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.51%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays raised CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.93.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

