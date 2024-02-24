Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes $751,000 Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 232.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WRB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (up previously from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.56.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $85.31 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $86.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.58 and a 200-day moving average of $69.66. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.58.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.70%.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

