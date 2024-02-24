Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 415 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 548.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 1,340.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LDOS stock opened at $126.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $126.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.78, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.68.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.04%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Leidos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.09.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

