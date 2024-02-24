CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Bought by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMS. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in CMS Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $57.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $63.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.41.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.78%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CMS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

