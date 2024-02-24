Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 2,386 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 75.8% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.04.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FI traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,178,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,717. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.36. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.99 and a 1-year high of $151.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $90.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,165,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,165,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 311,038 shares of company stock worth $41,389,939. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

