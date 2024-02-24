Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,796 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $34,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total transaction of $295,514.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,042.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $975.00 target price (down from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,223.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $17.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,209.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $928.49 and a 1-year high of $1,615.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,195.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,137.38.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.32 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $934.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.45 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a negative return on equity of 904.59%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

