Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 35,466 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 998,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 35,466 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Marathon Oil worth $26,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRO. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $781,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 10,388 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MRO opened at $23.78 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $29.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.19%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.16.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

