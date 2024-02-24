Cadence Bank Sells 65 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Cadence Bank lessened its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 1,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on DPZ. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $330.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.00.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE DPZ traded up $5.64 on Friday, hitting $433.65. 977,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,828. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.84 and a 12 month high of $439.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $417.92 and a 200-day moving average of $391.11.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.