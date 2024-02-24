Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stake Boosted by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Ulta Beauty worth $36,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $532.00.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,739,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded up $5.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $549.78. The company had a trading volume of 371,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,945. The company has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $497.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $443.98. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $368.02 and a 1-year high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

