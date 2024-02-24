Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires 104 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 6,389 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,686,000 after buying an additional 18,557 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

QUAL stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.26. 814,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

