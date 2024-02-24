Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 12,036 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 465,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,036 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $53,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXPD. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 148,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,983,000 after buying an additional 5,967 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,093,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,370,000 after buying an additional 55,062 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after buying an additional 25,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.29.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of EXPD traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.15. 927,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,134. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.89 and a 52 week high of $131.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.65. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

