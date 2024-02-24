C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Invests $151,000 in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Neogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Neogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Neogen by 416.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in Neogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neogen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEOG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Neogen from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Neogen Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Neogen stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,004,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,750. Neogen Co. has a 52-week low of $14.44 and a 52-week high of $24.09. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.67 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.85 million. Neogen had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Neogen Profile

(Free Report)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.