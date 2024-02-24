C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Makes New Investment in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CORT. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 228,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.45. 844,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,423. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $34.28. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 21.86%. The firm had revenue of $135.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CORT shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 2,432 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $63,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,204. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 2,432 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $63,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,204. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $56,034.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,049 shares of company stock worth $2,007,311 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

