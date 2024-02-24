Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $57.68 Million Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 292.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,712,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275,872 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $57,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 300.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth $29,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of WMB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.94. 5,749,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,916,052. The company has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $37.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.80.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.32%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

