C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $126,000 Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 4,831.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 937 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 918 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Lear were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEA. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Lear by 4.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the first quarter worth $657,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Lear by 81.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Lear by 47.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 62.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 39,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.22.

Lear Price Performance

Shares of LEA stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $135.20. The company had a trading volume of 369,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,569. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lear Co. has a one year low of $117.79 and a one year high of $157.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.66 and its 200 day moving average is $136.06.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $1,415,224.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,483.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $1,415,224.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,483.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $402,669.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,533.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

