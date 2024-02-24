GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,696 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHV. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 114.8% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 29.2% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 217,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

SCHV stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.78. 668,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,625. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $73.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

