Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Purchased by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRF. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 997.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

PRF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,838. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.59. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $29.64 and a twelve month high of $36.87.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

