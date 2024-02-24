GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,036 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

GSB Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,036 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 194,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,246,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,246,000 after buying an additional 1,017,299 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 92,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHE traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $25.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,555,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,617. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $26.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

