GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,965 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $1,568,940,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 51.1% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE PLTR traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.97. The stock had a trading volume of 48,840,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,514,640. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 2.66. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $7.19 and a one year high of $25.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $79,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 204,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,079,277.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $10,010,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,851.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $79,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 204,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,079,277.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,054,397 shares of company stock valued at $22,089,882 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.71.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

