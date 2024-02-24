Peloton Wealth Strategists Cuts Stock Position in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHC)

Peloton Wealth Strategists cut its holdings in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF accounts for 1.7% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Peloton Wealth Strategists owned about 1.89% of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $354,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $823,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 285,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,737,000 after acquiring an additional 29,882 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IBHC remained flat at $23.62 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 29,735 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.61.

The iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2023. The fund will terminate in December 2023.

