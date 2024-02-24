Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OGN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,230,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,394,000 after buying an additional 536,373 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,044,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,461,000 after buying an additional 214,766 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,240,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,777,000 after buying an additional 1,963,682 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,280,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,106,000 after buying an additional 436,034 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,587,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,186,000 after buying an additional 143,107 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

In other Organon & Co. news, insider Kirke Weaver acquired 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $49,939.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at $278,723.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE OGN traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.50. 2,390,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,725,706. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.79. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $26.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

