SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Pegasus Partners Ltd.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up 1.0% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $7,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $52,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of MDY traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $521.60. The stock had a trading volume of 631,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,152. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.22 and a fifty-two week high of $523.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $505.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $478.21. The firm has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

