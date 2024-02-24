Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Clark Estates Inc. NY

Clark Estates Inc. NY lowered its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the quarter. Unilever accounts for about 3.6% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Unilever were worth $19,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 51.5% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 987.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UL traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.66. 1,945,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,913,564. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.03. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $55.99.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.4582 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

