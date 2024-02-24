Clark Estates Inc. NY Raises Stock Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Clark Estates Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 361.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,893,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049,329 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,889,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,450 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $23,760,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,253,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,409,000 after purchasing an additional 744,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,544,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,349,000 after purchasing an additional 606,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

REZI stock remained flat at $21.53 on Friday. 673,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,602. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.81. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $22.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 8.99%. Resideo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

