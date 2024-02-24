Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 21,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.82. 717,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,276. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.65. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.40 and a 1-year high of $59.94.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

