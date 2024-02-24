ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Bought by Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 116,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,985,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,370,000 after acquiring an additional 220,263 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 49,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,457,000 after acquiring an additional 18,306 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

NOBL traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,424 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.86 and its 200-day moving average is $92.01.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

