JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) is Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,584 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPST. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,236,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,817,353. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.21. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.51.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

