Wright Fund Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Wright Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,876 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 0.6% of Wright Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Wright Fund Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $13,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Facet Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,228,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 45.1% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 30,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 9,457 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.79. 2,344,592 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.98. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.